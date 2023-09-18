Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert in effect for rainy Monday morning commute

By Matthew Villafane

By Matthew Villafane

Yellow Alert for wet weather during Monday morning's commute
A Yellow Alert remains in place for Monday.

A beautiful weekend has now given way to rain infiltrating the region. The rain will last through the night and may be heavy at times. An embedded thunderstorm is possible, though severe weather is not expected.

Humidity levels will be creeping up through the night, which will keep temperatures from dropping as low as they did Saturday night. Lows will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Rain will continue into Monday, especially during the morning commute, with isolated storms possible as well. Clearing should commence by the late afternoon hours, and perhaps lead to a beautiful sunset.

The clouds and rain will make for a cooler day, with highs not getting out of the upper 60s and low 70s.

Total rainfall for this event will average between .75-2 inches, while eastern Long Island may see higher totals.

Once the rain clears, the rest of the week is looking sunny and seasonable with highs mainly in the 70s.

