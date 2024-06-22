Storms possible as heat advisory remains in place for Tri-State Area. Get the latest forecast.
Alerts/Advisories
A Red Alert remains in place through Sunday due to excessive heat and humidity, as well as the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in place through 8 p.m. Sunday for central and southern New Jersey, meaning the heat index is forecast to hit 105 degrees or higher.
A Heat Advisory is in place through 8 p.m. Sunday for northeastern most portion of the region, meaning the heat index is forecast to rise to between 95 and 99 degrees.
An Air Quality Alert is in place for the whole region through Sunday.
There is a High Risk of rip currents at all ocean beaches on Sunday.
Saturday night forecast
It's official! Saturday's high of 93 in the city marks our first heat wave of 2024.
The high temperatures and excessive amounts of humidity provided fuel for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The chance of storms will continue into the overnight hours.
It will be an oppressive night, as lows will only drop into the mid and upper 70s. When you have low temperatures that high, it's almost a given that high temperatures will soar, and that's exactly what we're expecting on Sunday.
Sunday forecast
Many areas may see their hottest day yet of this current hot spell on Sunday. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s, while heat indices will range from 95-110.
The chance of strong to severe thunderstorms returns for the afternoon hours. Sunday's storms may be a bit more widespread than Saturday, and can contain damaging winds, small hail, and torrential downpours.
The silver lining to these storms is that they will signal the end of our heat wave, with lower temps and humidity ushered into the region by Monday.