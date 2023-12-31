Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's New Year's Day 2024 forecast

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 12/31/23 Nightly Weather
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 12/31/23 Nightly Weather 02:58

Clouds have moved in out ahead of a weak storm system. This system will bring just some light rain and snow showers to the region Sunday night. Little to no accumulation of either form of precipitation is expected.

At midnight, temps will be right around 40, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s.

For New Year's Day, the rain and snow showers of Sunday night will linger early, and then translate to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will reach the low 40s.

The rest of the week is looking rather benign, with temperatures mainly in the 40s. We'll be watching a storm for next weekend that may bring widespread wintry precipitation to the area.

We are finishing 2023 on a warm note. While this past year was filled with extremes and all types of records being broken across our area, the most noteworthy has been the consistent warmth.

Not only has December been super mild, now ranked as the second warmest December ever recorded, but 2023 is now ranked the warmest year ever recorded in Central Park.

The year was also extremely wet, and 2023 ending as the 11th wettest year ever recorded.

Let's see if 2024 continues the pattern of extremes. 

First published on December 31, 2023 / 11:46 PM EST

