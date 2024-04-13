Watch CBS News
Yellow Alert issued for Sunday evening due to possibly severe storms, damaging winds in New York

By Matthew DeLucia

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 4/13/24 Evening Weather
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 4/13/24 Evening Weather 02:46

The CBS New York First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Sunday evening, especially for areas north and west of the city.

CBS New York

Sunday weather forecast

CBS New York

Sunday itself looks fine during most of the daylight hours... more sunshine, and much warmer with temps nearing 70.

CBS New York

A line of showers and embedded storms looks to move into our northwest counties after 6 p.m. Sunday, making its way closer to the city after 8 p.m.

CBS New York

Since this is primarily occurring after peak heating and sunset, any storms will weaken as the line moves southeastward. Thus, the best chance at seeing any severe weather is north and west of the city.

CBS New York

The models have it fizzling out as the night goes on and it approaches the city/coast. Farther south/east, it'll likely just be showers and maybe a few leftover rumbles.

Sunday storm threats

CBS New York

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat but can't rule out small hail or an isolated tornado, mainly in areas far northwest part of the city. 

Work week weather

CBS New York

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, staying warm. Highs in the low 70s.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 8:33 PM EDT

