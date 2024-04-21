New York City weather cools off Sunday before another warmup. Watch the First Alert forecast

NYC weather cools off Sunday before another warmup - 4/21/24

Today's forecast

Sunday will be the cooler half of the weekend, with more clouds over the Tri-State Area, but things will stay dry.

After some morning sun, clouds will thicken as a system passes to our south.

Highs will only get into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

CBS New York

This evening will start off cloudy, then we expect it to clear overnight.

Lows will be in the 40s in New York City and 30s in the suburbs.

Tomorrow's forecast

Monday, the weather turns right back to beautiful to start the new workweek. The day will feature sunny skies and temps in the low and mid 60s.

Tuesday is a near repeat before the next rain chance arrives in the middle of the week.

First Alert Weather maps