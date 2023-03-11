Watch CBS News
New York City shares most unusual 311 calls on service's 20th anniversary

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City marks 20th anniversary of non-emergency number 311
New York City marks 20th anniversary of non-emergency number 311 00:57

NEW YORK -- Friday marked the 20th anniversary of 311, New York City's non-emergency number for city services.

The number can be used to check services and report issues on everything from noise complaints to dirty sidewalks.

To mark the anniversary, Mayor Eric Adams posted a video sharing some of the more unusual calls operators received, including:

  • "Can I claim my dog as a dependent on my taxes?"
  • "Can you check if my boyfriend is married?"
  • "I'd like to report my neighbor for waving to everyone on the block."

If you have something to report, you can dial 311 on the phone, visit nyc.gov/311 or find the service on social media under the username NYC311.

