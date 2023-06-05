New York City turns to houses of worship to shelter asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- New York City is teaming up with faith leaders to shelter asylum seekers in houses of worship.

As many as 50 mosques, synagogues and churches will each house up to 19 single, adult men overnight. The city will open up to five recreation centers where the men can go during the day.

Mayor Eric Adams said there's a religious obligation to shelter people.

"No matter what faith you practice, it is in all of our faiths that we're supposed to care for those who are in need. Not only is it on the Statue of Liberty, but it is on our texts that we look and read and study from. As a Christian, Christian scripture reminds us, 'Love thy neighbor as thyself and welcome the stranger among us,'" said Adams.

"We have at least two houses of worship on Staten Island who have stepped forward, and they will be opening up their doors to people in need," said Rev. Terry Troia, of Project Hospitality.

Adams said the federal government has contributed just $40 million to the city, enough to cover five days of housing for asylum seekers.

Additionally, Adams said sheltering asylum seekers in houses of worship is a lot cheaper than putting them in hotels.