LabQ Clinical Diagnostics, Amazon & Con Edison top New York City's list of worst truck idling offenders

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is calling out 10 companies he says are the worst for letting their trucks just sit with the engines running.

The list was compiled from 420 complaints by the Citizens Air Complaint Program.

The top offenders are:

  1. LabQ Clinical Diagnostics LLC with 3,288 summonses
  2. Amazon with 2,964 summonses
  3. Con Ed with 2,814 summonses
  4. Verizon with 2,813 summonses
  5. Merchants Automotive Group with 2,486 summonses
  6. Brink's Incorporated with 1,020 summonses
  7. Spectrum/Charter with 1,011 summonses
  8. Garde CL with 598 summonses
  9. Loomis with 420 summonses
  10. Fed Ex with 390 summonses

The city says Loomis has now agreed to transform its fleet to fully electric vehicles by 2025.

According to the city, Amazon has already paid more than $1 million to settle outstanding truck idling violations.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 7:04 PM

