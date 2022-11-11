New York City to get agencies on same page, clean up dirty areas across the 5 boroughs

NEW YORK -- The city announced a plan Thursday to pour $14.5 million into making the five boroughs cleaner.

From illegal dumping to neglected areas, City Hall has all but declared a war on trash.

But taxpayers told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they'll believe it when they see it.

It's not just the traffic that has people complaining at an overpass in the Bronx.

"It's just polluted. It's nasty," Taiwana Alabdi said.

"I want to be able to walk out and not have to worry about a bunch of trash outside," Indie Castro added.

A garbage gallery has long frustrated Morris Heights residents like Castro.

"We should keep our community together and stay focused on building each other up and living in a cleaner environment," Castro said.

And it's far from the only odorous overpass. City leaders say overpasses are notoriously filthy, in part because it hasn't always been clear over the years which department should clean the dirty areas.

It's a no-man's land, somewhere between the departments of Transportation and Sanitation.

"We're announcing more funding and a major overhaul of cleanliness protocols," Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tisch and Mayor Eric Adams said they have a plan to cut through red tape and get agencies working together more often.

"We're doing something that no administration has done before. We're making the no-man's land no more," Tisch said.

"This is the teamwork that is going to make New York City the cleanest city in America," Adams said.

Starting Monday, the city says hundreds of sanitation crews will target neglected areas across the five boroughs.

The overpass at Jesup Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway is just one problem spot the city has identified.

"This is not a one and done. This is a continuation of a project that is going to ensure our city and areas in our city are clean," Adams said.

The city also plans to increase litter basket service, add more rat exterminators, and install more cameras to catch illegal dumping.

It's all part of the $14.5 million plan to clean up the city over the next year.

Back in Morris Heights, Castro said, "I want to see it. There's so much talk. I mean, I could go on and on with politics and all that."

Castro is skeptical, after years of living near Litter Lane.

"We shouldn't have to live like slums," Castro said.