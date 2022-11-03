New York City to fast track payments to early childhood education programs

NEW YORK - For months, some publicly funded childcare providers have been complaining their paychecks are months behind.

Thursday, Schools Chancellor David Banks shared his plan to fix the problem and improve early childhood education programs.

Banks said his team inherited challenges from the previous administration, including a 130,000 seat 3-K and 4-K program that grew too quickly. In addition, he said the pandemic created a child care crisis as workers left the industry and enrollment dipped.

Banks announced Thursday a rapid response team will sort out delayed payments.

"Today we announce we are going to pay the providers, all providers, at least 75% of their contract for fiscal year '22," Banks said. "That means no matter how low your enrollment dipped, we are going to pay at least 75% of your contract."

The chancellor says there are enough seats for preschool students, but they're unequally distributed around the city. He says the DOE is also working to ensure all preschool children get a seat.