New York City streets go car-free for 14th year of Summer Streets

NEW YORK -- New York's Summer Streets program kicked off Saturday.

New Yorkers took over the streets on foot and on bikes, celebrating the car-free streets.

This is the 14th year of the program, and this year, it's been expanded.

Mayor Eric Adams was among the bikers celebrating the extension from the Brooklyn Bridge to East Harlem.

"What is more beautiful than getting us out walking and riding together? People were talking to each other who didn't know each other before. That's the secret weapon of Open Streets. It allows us to open our minds, open our hearts, open our interactions of how do we live like one New York," Adams said.

The festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 20.

For more information, including an event map and list of activities, click here.