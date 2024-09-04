NYC Times Square subway shuttle gets Wi-Fi, cellphone service

NEW YORK -- Commuters in New York City should now find it easier to stay connected while riding one line of the subway. The MTA has added cellphone service and Wi-Fi to the S line -- the shuttle that connects Grand Central and Times Square.

The MTA hopes the addition will make commuting a little bit smoother. Currently, subway stations all have service, but this is the first tunnel to officially have service.

The Grand Central-Times Square shuttle is a quick three-minute ride between two of Manhattan's busiest hubs. The line, which has been in service since 1904, carries 12 million riders annually, many of whom are commuters who need to transfer between subway lines.

So if you take the S line, your phone service will not be cut off. You'll be able to make calls, send texts, and browse the internet without interruption.

Riders applaud the move

Commuters told CBS News New York having service will make those few minutes more productive and connected.

"Say if you are in an important meeting and you're underground, it's going to cut off. So I think it's beneficial for that to happen," one person said of the new service.

"I definitely want to be connected while I'm in the tunnel. It is more helpful to stay connected," one woman said, adding having service will help her deal with "work, keeping up with school stuff, doing stuff for my kids while I'm commuting to work, and safety."

"What we're celebrating today is the first underground tunnel segment that we have turned on here for 5G," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks U.S.

MTA to continue upgrading other lines

Over time, the hope is to upgrade all of the city's tunnels. The next focus will be on the G line and parts of the 4, 5, 6. The project is massive so it could take years to complete, but the MTA says it's part of a broader effort to modernize.

Riders and officials said they hope with this new connectivity will come more courtesy. They said just because you are getting service underground, it doesn't mean devices need to be on speaker or on full volume. They ask everyone to please use headphones, when possible.