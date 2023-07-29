New York City rule banning single-use plastic in takeout orders goes into effect Monday
NEW YORK -- New York City is eliminating plastic utensils, condiment packets and napkins from your takeout order.
The "Skip the Stuff" rule goes into effect Monday. It aims to reduce single-use plastic, most of which ends up in landfills.
Restaurants and online ordering services are not allowed to include them in an order unless specifically requested.
A warning period for the new requirement ends June 30, 2024, then fines will be issued for violations.
