New York City schools to be open Monday, but officials are monitoring storm conditions

Heavy rains cause some trouble spots around New York City

Heavy rains cause some trouble spots around New York City

Heavy rains cause some trouble spots around New York City

NEW YORK -- As of early Sunday evening, the storm had not done much in the city, but CBS New York did see some trouble spots for drivers on the Nassau County-Queens border.

All five boroughs are under a travel advisory and a part of the Belt Parkway northbound was closed, officials said, due to flooding. Traffic was being detoured off the Belt onto Brookville Boulevard.

Officials said the flooding was impacting northbound Belt traffic from the Southern State Parkway, down south to North Conduit Avenue.

Cellphone video from earlier Sunday shows lanes blocked off on Laurel Parkway as water pooled to dangerous levels for drivers. Thankfully, no on was hurt or stranded.

Mayor Eric Adams said as the storm intensifies, crews will continue to monitor high-flood zones.

"You really want to take the necessary precautions, travel advisory, high winds, so be sure if you don't have to travel outdoors, please don't," Adams said. "Let the city employees do their job. We're going to be moving around to different locations and making sure the catch basins are clear."

The mayor said as of early Sunday evening schools were to be open Monday, but city officials are watching the storm developments closely.