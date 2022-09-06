Only on CBS2: New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks addresses safety, asylum seekers and more

NEW YORK -- When New York City students start classes this week, they will have a new way of learning to read, a focus on the arts and, in these uncertain times, a teaching staff that has received special training to deal with the unthinkable -- the possibility of a gunman getting into a school.

Political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with Schools Chancellor David Banks for a back-to-school interview you'll see only on CBS2.

Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas -- they are names that spell fear and anxiety for parents, teachers and school administrators everywhere.

But here in New York City, Banks is determined to make sure every school is prepared. He told Kramer that safety agents and school administrators took part in stepped-up active shooter drills and training.

"They touched on it before, but not at the level that we're doing it now. Because the reality of what we're seeing across the nation is real. And so the, the training now is a, is a very enhanced level of training that we think is taking advantage of everything that we've been seeing, the latest technology, and what we can do to best be prepared," he said.

The chancellor also told Kramer there will be more school safety agents in the schools. Two hundred recently graduated from the police academy and another class is right behind them.

The concern? Kids bringing weapons to school.

"We have been disturbed by the number of weapons that we have seen during the last couple of years, of kids, you know, bringing weapons to school," Banks said.

The chancellor says there will be new reading programs and a focus on arts, music and civic education.

And, of course, New York City schools will be coping with an unanticipated problem -- over 1,000 children of asylum seekers arriving in the city.

"We've lost 120,000 students over the last five years. So we have room, and so we're welcoming them and we look forward to making sure it's a good start for them," Banks said.

"So because many of them ... don't speak English, has it been difficult for you to find extra so-called ESL teachers, English as a second language, in order to staff up, to meet with the needs of these children?" Kramer asked.

"That's a challenge. It remains a challenge. It has always been a challenge, even prior to the pandemic. So that's something we're very focused on. One of the things I'm excited about is we're engaged in a real partnership now with the Dominican Republic where they are sending some of their teachers here to serve as ESL teachers," Banks said.

Finally, Kramer asked the chancellor what his favorite school subject was. His answer? Social studies.