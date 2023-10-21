New York City reaches tentative 5-year deal with school supervisors, administrators

NEW YORK -- A labor agreement is now in place for New York City school supervisors and administrators.

The tentative five-year deal includes wage increase of between 3-3.5%.

Mayor Eric Adams says the contract is a win for all New Yorkers.

"The contract provides a substantial wage increase for the people who support and safeguard our children, and it secures a fair deal for our taxpayers as well," he said.

The agreement, which is retroactive to last January, still needs to be ratified.

It covers around 6,400 public school administrators.