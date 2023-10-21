New York City reaches tentative 5-year deal with school supervisors, administrators
NEW YORK -- A labor agreement is now in place for New York City school supervisors and administrators.
The tentative five-year deal includes wage increase of between 3-3.5%.
Mayor Eric Adams says the contract is a win for all New Yorkers.
"The contract provides a substantial wage increase for the people who support and safeguard our children, and it secures a fair deal for our taxpayers as well," he said.
The agreement, which is retroactive to last January, still needs to be ratified.
It covers around 6,400 public school administrators.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.