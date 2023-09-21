New York City school bus drivers reach voluntary agreement, avert strike

NEW YORK -- A New York City school bus driver strike has been averted after a voluntary agreement was reached Wednesday.

Bus service will continue for more than 80,000 students, including thousands with disabilities who would have been impacted the most.

A City Hall spokesperson released the following statement:

"We are grateful that ATU Local 1181 and DOE-contracted school bus companies were able to come to a voluntary agreement that will ensure continuity of service and peace of mind for the more than 80,000 students and their families who rely on these services, including thousands of students with disabilities. When labor and management come to the table in a spirit of mutual cooperation, we can achieve meaningful results for all New Yorkers."

The union says it secured wage increases and other protections for bus workers.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1181 President/Business Agent Tomas Fret released the following statement:

"Our school bus workers care deeply about their students, who they transport safely to and from school each day. I'm glad that we could reach this strong deal that recognizes the important role our members play. After almost a year of negotiations, the ATU has secured a contract that not only improves the lives of our hardworking members but also enhances the safety and reliability of school bus services for our communities."

Members will vote on the deal in the coming weeks.