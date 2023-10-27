Watch CBS News
New York City reaches new contract with sanitation workers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City has reached a new contract with sanitation workers.

The tentative deal calls for a 3.25% pay hike, retroactive to December 2022. Another increase takes effect on Dec. 28, 2023, and the last year of the contract calls for a 4% pay increase.

Mayor Eric Adams says it's important to keep city employees.

"This agreement will provide new paid parental leave benefits and support retention, holding on to our employees. This is a major milestone for our city," Adams said.

The five-year deal covers 7,100 sanitation workers who must still ratify the deal.

