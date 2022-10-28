New York City's salary transparency law goes into effect Nov. 1

NEW YORK -- If you're looking for work in New York City, you'll soon be able to see the salary range on job postings.

The city's salary transparency law goes into effect on Nov. 1.

Employers in the city will have to disclose the minimum and maximum salaries for all job postings.

Those that don't comply will get a warning and 30 days to correct violations before facing fines.

A similar law goes into effect in California on Jan. 1.