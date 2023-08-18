Weathered animal statues from New York City playgrounds find a new home

NEW YORK -- A retirement party was held Friday for animals who have spent their lives making children smile.

At Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the most cherished inhabitants aren't the living creatures.

"We're here today to celebrate creating this new home for retired playground animals," New York City Parks Commissioner Sue Donahue said. "We are having a retirement party for these, and see, they have gold watches."

Generations of children grew up on these statues from parks across New York City.

"Our parks bring so much joy to kids every single day. Millions of kids across New York City, and these sculptures represent that," Donahue said.

These statues have seen it all. Countless games of make believe, races won and lost, secrets whispered in their ear, friendships formed.

"They would tell of their ears getting pulled and people jumping off of them," Donahue said. "I'm sure some of these, they had names and kids came and visited them every day. And they were like old friends."

"Some of them are sort of exotic. They've introduced kids to animals of the world that you might not usually see in New York City," said Maggie Douglas, with the New York City Parks social team.

No longer objects, but living embodiments of childhood joy. A testament to power of imagination. Now weathered by time and the loving touch of countless hands. They carry the weight of countless memories.

"That wear and tear is a testament to how well-loved they were, how well-utilized they have been, and we wanted to keep that and have people celebrate and savor that," Donahue said.

Concrete treasures that shaped our lives. In the hearts of those who played on them, these statues will forever be alive.