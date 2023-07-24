Unique chocolate-inspired restaurant in Mott Haven gears up for New York City Restaurant Week

Chocobar Cortes in the Bronx gears up for NYC Restaurant Week

NEW YORK - A fun way to explore new places and flavors across the five boroughs is through New York City's Restaurant Week, which officially kicked off Monday. All restaurants are offering fixed and discounted menus through Aug. 20.

And in the South Bronx, restaurants are turning up the flame to prepare.

"New York City is all about experimenting and creativity," said Carlos Cortes, the Owner of Chocobar Cortes in Mott Haven.

Chocobar Cortes in Mott Haven serves that creativity with a few shakes and pours with a special infused ingredient in almost all of their items.

"Everything on the menu has chocolate infused, almost everything," said Cortes.

From the drizzle of chocolate on the Tacos de Mofongo to the chocolate buttery grilled cheese, Cortes says the menu has something for everyone.

"It can be sweet, it can be savory. It can be something different that you're noticing isn't necessarily like chocolate sweet explosion in your mouth," said Cortes.

The unique menu shares its deep roots to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Cortes says his fourth-generation family-owned business stems from his family's chocolate manufacturing company.

"It was started by my great grandfather in 1929," said Cortes.

From bean-to-bar, the chic yet nostalgic restaurant has the ability to transport you back in time for New York City Restaurant Week with its range of treats and flavors.

"That's what we're trying to do, is keep those traditions alive, but also evolve them to the times and make them accessible to new generations or new populatiosn," he said.

For more information about Restaurant Week, visit nyctourism.com/restaurant-week.

