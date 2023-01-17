Watch CBS News
New York City Restaurant Week, Broadway Week and more offering winter discounts

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Broadway Week and Restaurant Week both get underway Tuesday, as part of New York City's larger Winter Outing program. 

The deals actually run for nearly four weeks until Feb. 12.

Hundreds of restaurants across the five boroughs are offering special menus, with $30 lunch options and three-course dinner options that run either $45 or $60. 

People can also purchase two Broadway tickets for the price of one to more than 20 shows, including favorites like "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Moulin Rouge," "Chicago" and even "Hamilton."

On top of all that, there's something called Must See Week, offering two-for-one tickets to different museums, attractions and performing arts venues, like a Liberty Cruise or the Metropolitan Opera.

Over the weekend, CBS2 sat down with the city's team behind the event to talk about some of the hidden gems people can explore at a discount during this time. 

"A great deal of attractions and just cultural institutions around the city. So you have everything from the iconic things like Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Botanical Garden, but then you also have things like Rise NYC, which is a very cool flight simulation experience that gives you a bird's eye view. Then you also have what's new to the program, such as the Museum of Broadway that just opened this past fall," said Tiffany Townsend, executive vice president of global communications for NYC & Company. "So you can kind of combine two things to do a little two-for-one."

If you're looking to plan a staycation during this period, a number of hotels are offering discounts, as well. 

