New York City reaches "historic" contract agreement with Police Benevolent Association, Mayor Adams says

NEW YORK -- New York City has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Police Benevolent Association.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the "historic deal" Wednesday morning.

The agreement will offer pay increases for NYPD officers for the first time in six years. The eight-year deal, retroactive to 2017, would cover about 23,000 members of the city's police force.

"Today, we're making it clear that New York City will support the men and women of the NYPD as they do one of the toughest jobs anywhere. We're here to announce a new deal with the Police Benevolent Association that will do just that. This is a historic deal -- only the third voluntary contract with the PBA in 30 years," Adams said. "One that will make sure our officers get the benefits and compensation they deserve, allow them to work a more flexible schedule, build morale going forward and ensure that New York remains the safest big city in America."

The mayor said the agreement also includes a pilot program that will allow some officers to work longer shifts.

"The new scheduling option will allow for much needed flexibility for our police officers, decrease travel time and, most importantly, improve morale," he added. "As some of you know, this is something that our officers have felt for many years -- a lack of morale, lack of belief that the City of New York's administrations supported the duties that they perform. I knew it too well as someone who wore the uniform for 22 years and had that badge pinned to my chest. This is important. This isn't just another deal. This is acknowledgement that working people keep this city running."

PBA President Patrick Lynch called the deal "a contract agreement for the future, not just for New York City police officers but for our entire city."

"The challenges police officers face on our streets have never been greater, and our work has never been more critical to the city's success. It's no secret that police officers and our families have been under tremendous strain. We have lost far too many talented cops to better paying and less stressful policing jobs elsewhere," Lynch said in a statement. "This agreement is not only a major step toward closing our pay gap relative to other police departments — it also significantly improves our members' quality of life."

The agreement represents the first contract deal with a union representing uniformed workers under the Adams administration.