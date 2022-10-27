New York City isn't the "rattiest" city in America, report says

Report says NYC is not number 1 when it comes to rats

NEW YORK -- In surprising news, a new report says New York City is not number one when it comes to rats.

That honor goes to Chicago, according to the pest control company Orkin.

For the eighth year in a row, Orkin says Chicago is the United States city with the most rats.

New York ranked number two, rising above Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Hartford, Connecticut, entered the top 20 for the first time. To view the full list, click here.