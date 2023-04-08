Watch CBS News
New York City public schools will lock front doors starting in May

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Starting in May, New York City public schools will be locking their front doors.

Visitors to school buildings will have to be buzzed in after being cleared by school safety agents monitoring video screens.

Schools Chancellor David Banks says the thought of mass shootings at schools keeps him up at night and these security systems will help keep intruders out.

"The doors will not be wide open for anyone to simply walk into. We're going to start this process in May. We're going to start with our elementary schools first," Banks said.

The chancellor says all schools will be outfitted by next spring.

The entrances will be open for school arrivals and dismissals and won't prevent parents from getting inside.

