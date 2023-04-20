Watch CBS News
NYC agrees to pay up to $53 million to thousands placed in restrictive confinement

NEW YORK -- A largest-of-its-kind settlement has been reached between New York City and people incarcerated in city jails.

The city has agreed to pay up to $53 million to 4,400 people who were placed in restrictive confinement between 2018-2022.

All of the plaintiffs were pre-trial detainees.

The lawsuit claims they were denied recreation, natural light and psychological monitoring, all without due process.

