NYC agrees to pay up to $53 million to thousands placed in restrictive confinement
NEW YORK -- A largest-of-its-kind settlement has been reached between New York City and people incarcerated in city jails.
The city has agreed to pay up to $53 million to 4,400 people who were placed in restrictive confinement between 2018-2022.
All of the plaintiffs were pre-trial detainees.
The lawsuit claims they were denied recreation, natural light and psychological monitoring, all without due process.
