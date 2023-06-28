New York City's new trash disposal rules for food-related businesses go into effect in July

New NYC trash disposal rules go into effect July 30

New NYC trash disposal rules go into effect July 30

New NYC trash disposal rules go into effect July 30

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says new rules for trash disposal in New York City will go into effect July 30.

The mandate requires all food-related businesses put out their trash in secure containers instead of just bags.

"These two proposals will have transformative effect on our city and will eliminate the mountains of food waste piled up on bags and on our sidewalks," Adams said.

The Department of Sanitation first proposed the rule in May.

The containers must have a lid and can be stored either indoors or outside within three feet of a property line.