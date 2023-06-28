Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City's new trash disposal rules for food-related businesses go into effect in July

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New NYC trash disposal rules go into effect July 30
New NYC trash disposal rules go into effect July 30 00:43

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says new rules for trash disposal in New York City will go into effect July 30.

The mandate requires all food-related businesses put out their trash in secure containers instead of just bags.

"These two proposals will have transformative effect on our city and will eliminate the mountains of food waste piled up on bags and on our sidewalks," Adams said.

The Department of Sanitation first proposed the rule in May.

The containers must have a lid and can be stored either indoors or outside within three feet of a property line.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.