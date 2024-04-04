New York City announces new public schools opening in September 2024

NEW YORK -- New York City is opening more public schools in the fall.

The Department of Education released the list of new schools coming the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens on Thursday.

One will be an accelerated high school in East New York, according to Schools Chancellor David Banks.

"Since this pandemic, just saying that we got to do school differently. We can't just return to doing it the way we've always done it. And these new schools are going to be a real reflection of the opportunity to reimagine how we're even doing schools," said Banks.

Banks said the new schools will be more responsive to parents' and students' needs.

The new schools are:

M.S. 644 in the South Bronx (District 9, Grades 6-8)

P.S. 482 in Downtown Brooklyn (District 13, Grades pre-K - 5)

P.S. 456 in Downtown Brooklyn/DUMBO (District 15, Grades pre-K - 5)

Bard High School Early College-Brooklyn in East New York (District 19, Grades 9-12)

P.S. 331 in Bay Ridge (District 20, Grades K-5)

P.S. 413 in Bay Ridge (District 20, Grades K-5)

M.S. 407 in Bay Ridge (District 20, Grades 6-8)

Motion Picture Technical High School in Northern Queens (District 30, Grades 9-12)