First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert in effect Monday due to potentially severe storms

Though showers and storms mostly avoided Manhattan Sunday, there was lots of activity throughout the region, particularly in New Jersey. That is where we've seen some reports of flash flooding, a funnel cloud and even lightning striking a home.

Right now, the activity has dwindled significantly. As we progress through the night, some redevelopment of showers is possible, especially towards dawn. Some patchy fog is also possible. Otherwise, expect muggy conditions with a low of 70.

Monday looks to be a very active severe weather day across the area. Because of this, a Yellow Alert is in place.

The storms look to come in waves, with one in the afternoon and another in the late evening. The greatest hazards with these storms will be damaging winds, hail and flash flooding. Central and southern parts of New Jersey is where the greatest threat lies.

The upcoming week looks to remain stormy and steamy, with daily chances of storms.