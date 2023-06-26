Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert in effect Monday due to potentially severe storms

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert on Monday for severe storm risk
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert on Monday for severe storm risk 03:13

Though showers and storms mostly avoided Manhattan Sunday, there was lots of activity throughout the region, particularly in New Jersey. That is where we've seen some reports of flash flooding, a funnel cloud and even lightning striking a home.

Right now, the activity has dwindled significantly. As we progress through the night, some redevelopment of showers is possible, especially towards dawn. Some patchy fog is also possible. Otherwise, expect muggy conditions with a low of 70.

6/26 weather
CBS2

Monday looks to be a very active severe weather day across the area. Because of this, a Yellow Alert is in place.

6/26 weather
CBS2

The storms look to come in waves, with one in the afternoon and another in the late evening. The greatest hazards with these storms will be damaging winds, hail and flash flooding. Central and southern parts of New Jersey is where the greatest threat lies.

6/26 weather
CBS2

The upcoming week looks to remain stormy and steamy, with daily chances of storms. 

First published on June 25, 2023 / 11:46 PM

