Port Authority announces closures affecting bridges, tunnels and trains across New York City

NEW YORK -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have released a number of bridge, tunnel and rail advisories for the weekend and next week.

Drivers and riders are urged to plan ahead and consider allowing for extra travel time.

LANE CLOSURES

George Washington Bridge

From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, all westbound lanes on the upper level to the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway will be closed. Motorists to the Palisades interstate Parkway can use the lower level.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. one westbound lane on the upper level will be closed.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. one westbound lane on the upper level to the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway will be closed.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. one westbound lane on the upper level will be closed.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. one eastbound lane on the lower level will be closed.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. one westbound lane to the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway ramp will be closed.

Holland Tunnel

From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 7 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, the New York-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New Jersey-bound tube remains open during work.

From 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, to 5:30 a.m. the following morning, and on multiple overnights through 2025, the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New York-bound tube remains open during work in the New Jersey-bound tube.

From Sunday, Feb. 5, through Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning, one eastbound lane will be closed.

Bayonne Bridge

From Monday, Feb. 6, though Friday, Feb. 10, from 9 p.m. each evening to 5 a.m. the following morning, one northbound and one southbound left lane will be closed on New Jersey Route 440.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, and again on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, one northbound and one southbound right lane will be closed.

Goethals Bridge

From 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, one left lane will be closed on Interstate 278 West.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, and again on Friday Feb. 10, from 10 p.m. each evening to 5 a.m. the following morning, one right lane will be closed on Interstate 278 West.

AIRPORTS & AIRTRAIN

Through mid-February 2023, AirTrain JFK station Terminals 1&2 is closed due to demolition work related to airport redevelopment projects. For access via AirTrain JFK, customers should use the AirTrain JFK station for Terminal 8 for connection via free buses to Terminal 1. AirTrain JFK's Jamaica and Howard Beach lines will continue to make stops at terminals 4, 5, 7, 8, Lefferts Blvd, and Federal Circle. Signage and personnel are available to assist customers at the bus stops for terminals 1 and 8.

Through spring 2023, level 1 of John F. Kennedy International Airport's Yellow Parking Lot at Terminal 5 is designated only for individuals with special needs or disabilities and premium reserved parking. All other vehicles must park in levels 2 to 6. Parking attendants are available to assist on level 1.

LaGuardia Link Q70 bus service is fare free year-round to encourage the use of public transit to and from LaGuardia Airport, as announced in April 2022 by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

PATH

From 11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, customers should allow for additional travel time due to equipment testing on the Newark-World Trade Center line.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Newark-World Trade Center line will operate at slower speeds for track replacement work. Trains may be held up to 10 minutes at the Journal Square station.

The southwest entrance to the Harrison station is closed at all hours to accommodate demolition work ahead of a renovation of the station. During construction, riders are required to use traffic signal pedestrian crossings at Angelo Cifelli Drive and Guyon Drive to access a corresponding station house on the opposite side of Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard.

Customers who use the PATH WTC station during overnights should use the street level entrances at Fulton Street or Vesey Street via the North Concourse in the 2 World Trade Center transit lobby. Oculus access is limited overnight from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for enhanced cleaning and the safety and security of customers due to reduced traffic volumes. All other entrances will be closed.

As a reminder, the 9 St and 23 St stations are closed from each midnight to 5 a.m. for maintenance. Nearby PATH stations at Christopher St, 14 St and 33 St remain open 24 hours a day unless otherwise noted.