Mayor Eric Adams tells CBS New York "we're thriving," as New York City reaches new high in total jobs

Watch: Mayor Adams says "we're thriving," as NYC reaches new high in total jobs

Watch: Mayor Adams says "we're thriving," as NYC reaches new high in total jobs

Watch: Mayor Adams says "we're thriving," as NYC reaches new high in total jobs

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says New York City is back in business.

The mayor says the Big Apple has hit an all-time high in total jobs at 4.7 million, recovering nearly a million private sector positions that were lost during the pandemic.

We spoke with him Friday morning about reaching this milestone.

"We're really excited about this because it is a real indictor that we are not just surviving, we're thriving," Adams told CBS New York's Mary Calvi. "It's just really amazing when you think about what this team and New Yorkers have accomplished, in spite of all that's going on coming through COVID, dealing with the migrant situation."

So what does he credit for the climb?

"Working people, investing in public spaces and, as I say over and over again, the prerequisite to our prosperity is public safety," he replied. "If you are safe, people are going to come out, feed into the economy, go back to work and really enjoy the energy of this city."

He added 56 million tourists visited the city last year, a number that's projected to reach 65 million this year.

Watch the interview above for his full remarks.