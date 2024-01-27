Protests in support of Palestinians held across New York City for National Day of Action

NEW YORK -- Protests were held across New York City on Saturday during a National Day of Action.

Saturday marked seven years since former president Donald Trump's Muslim ban that sparked protests nationwide.

People also came out to protest the ongoing war in Gaza. Supporters of the Palestinian people flooded the streets, and people rallied outside the AirTrain at Jamaica station.

John F. Kennedy International Airport put out an alert to passengers traveling Saturday to plan accordingly due to the possibility of overcrowding. Terminals and the AirTrain were only accessible to ticketed passengers, employees or others with valid airport business.

In Brooklyn, the Belt Parkway was packed with vehicles honking.

"They want to pretend that using this is a reason to get arrested is nothing short of telling us, 'You need to shut the hell up. You can't talk about this genocide.' They will force us to fund this genocide laying down, and they won't even allow us to speak about it," one protester said.

The NYPD's assistant commissioner responded to the call to action flyer on social media by saying the department will not tolerate lawlessness.