Over 24,000 MPV vaccination appointments open in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- More than 24,000 MPV vaccination appointments were made available in New York City on Friday.

City health officials say 146,000 first and second doses have been administered, and cases are going down.

As a result, the health department will begin closing mass vaccination sites in mid-November.

Appointments will be offered at the health department's sexual health clinics in Fort Greene, Jamaica, Chelsea and Morrisania beginning Nov. 14. Some NYC Health + Hospitals clinics will also have appointments available.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 7:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

