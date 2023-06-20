Watch CBS News
2 killed, 7 injured in shootings across New York City on Monday

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- At least nine people were shot across New York City on Monday.

The shootings all happened after noon and took place in every borough except Queens.

Two of the victims died.

One of them was a 16-year-old boy shot along Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Brooklyn. He was shot in the head and died at a local hospital.

At this point, we don't know what led up to the shooting and there are no arrests.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 10:33 PM

