Deadline to register for TCS New York City Marathon is Wednesday

NEW YORK -- Time is running out if you want to run in the New York City Marathon.

Anyone who wants to take part in the big race has to fill out a runner application.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

This year's race is on Nov. 5.

More than 50,000 runners are expected to participate.

For more information and to apply, visit nyrr.org/races/2023tcsnewyorkcitymarathon.