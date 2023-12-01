New York City parks department begins lifeguard recruitment for summer 2024

NEW YORK -- As we head into winter, the New York City parks department is already thinking about summer.

Lifeguard qualifying tests began Friday. They were held at over a dozen indoor pools across the city.

The qualifying test includes a vision and swim exam. Applicants can also submit a letter from an eye doctor. Glasses and contact lenses may not be worn during the eye exam.

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old by summer 2024.

To pass the qualifying test, applicants must have at least 20/30 vision in one eye and 20/40 in the other without corrective lenses, and be able to swim 50 yards in 45 seconds or less with proper form.

Applicants who pass the qualifying test will then go on to train at the city's lifeguard school to receive certification. Training involves a 16-week program with a CPR course and final swimming tests.

Those who complete the training program may be offered a full-time job working five or six days a week. Lifeguard positions are available at eight public beaches and 53 outdoor pools.

Lifeguards who complete the course and pass the final exam and background check will be paid for time spent in training once they begin working.

To sign up for a qualifying test, click here. To learn more about becoming a New York City lifeguard, click here.