Study: Pandemic led to drop in life expectancy for New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on New Yorkers.

A new study found life expectancy in New York City fell from 82.6 to 78 between 2019 and 2020. That's almost a five-year decrease and the worst drop in decades.

The data released by the city health department shows the loss of life was largely due to the pandemic but is also fueled by a rise in overdose deaths.

