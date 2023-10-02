Watch CBS News
New York City launches nation's first telehealth abortion care services

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams makes health-related announcement from City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams makes health-related announcement from City Hall 18:30

NEW YORK -- New York City is launching abortion care through telehealth visits in its hospital system. 

Mayor Eric Adams said the city health department is the country's first to allow people seeking abortion care to speak with a licensed professional by video or phone. 

"Tough decision is made in the comfort of your environment and your home. And if you are clinically eligible, that provider will be able to prescribe abortion medication that will be delivered to your New York City address within days," said Adams. 

NYC Health + Hospitals' abortion care services will be available seven days a week. 

October 2, 2023

