"If you litter, you're garbage": New York City launches major anti-littering campaign for first time in 15 years

NEW YORK -- Tired of watching your step on the sidewalks? The Department of Sanitation is launching its first major anti-littering campaign in 15 years.

The DSNY isn't mincing words, either.

Litterers who leave stuff on the street and "poopetrators" who don't pick up after their dogs are the targets of this brash ad campaign to get them to curb their nasty habits.

"It's brash and it's bold and it speaks to New Yorkers in the language that we all speak," said DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Some ads tell New Yorkers, "If you litter, you're garbage." Others target dog walkers who somehow forget to bring along a bag.

"We know that the vast majority of New Yorkers do their part. They don't litter on the street, they don't leave dog poop on the street. But for that small percentage who do, yeah we want to shame them," said Tisch.

New Yorkers who had to avoid dog droppings on the Upper East Side said they couldn't agree more.

"It's horrible. It's out of control. They need to clean up New York City, period," one person said.

"I hate it like everyone else," said Georgia Palmer.

"I'm so irate. I yelled at some woman the other day because it's just horrible, and there are no cops here to give out tickets," said Martin Stahl.

The ads are going up all over the city, Tisch said.

Mayor Eric Adams said he's 100 percent behind the campaign and DSNY is committed to "get stuff clean."