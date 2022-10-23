New York City kicks off winter season early with opening of Wollman Rink

Ice skating season kicks off in NYC with opening of Wollman Rink

NEW YORK -- Central Park is celebrating winter early with the opening of Wollman Rink.

People of all ages came out Sunday to kick off the ice skating season. Entrance was free, including skate rentals, and there were on-ice performances and ice skating lessons.

This year, Wollman Rink will team up with Culture Pass to offer free tickets to ID NYC and Public Library card holders, as well as people living in underserved communities.

"If you are in certain zip codes, particularly with socio-economic difficulties, we're targeting those zip codes to get free tickets through Culture Pass," said Stefanie Tomlin, general manager of Wollman Rink and vice president of Wollman Park Partners.

Students from the Art Students League of New York and the High School of Art and Design also unveiled new designs for Wollman Rink Zambonis.

For information on Culture Pass tickets and ice rink hours, please click here.