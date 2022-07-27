Cost of New York City staples creeping up with inflation on the rise

NEW YORK -- With inflation on the rise, the Federal Reserve is making another move to try and tamp down rising prices.

Wednesday, the board raised interest rates 0.75 percent, meaning it will cost more to borrow money.

Prices for just about everything are at a 40-year high, and as CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, even the least expensive items at bodegas and shops around New York City are getting hit.

Jason Potenti starts his day with a bacon, egg and cheese at least three times a week, but the costs of making his beloved breakfast are on a roll, going higher and higher.

The price is $4.50 at Hudson Market Place, while some other places charge $5 and more for something that once was priced down around $2.50.

"But anything 5, 6, 7 dollars, I'm walking out," Potenti said.

That's why assistant manager Adam Yahya says the Hell's Kitchen bodega, churning out about 120 of the breakfast item a day, makes sure not to inch up the price too often and not by much.

"People that go to work in the morning, they want something affordable," he said.

At $1 Pizza Slice on Ninth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, some costs of doing business have recently doubled.

"The flour was $16, it's now $30," owner Nur Mohammad said.

Even with the flour doubled to $30 a bag, he leaves the slice price at $1.

But he may have to raise it eventually. Three weeks ago, he boosted the price of each topping, and now he charges a little bit more for drinks.

"If they go up to, like, $1.75, they defeat the purpose," Brooklyn resident Nigel Austin said.

"They're paying more for rent, they're paying more for air conditioning, they're paying more for their employees and their food costs are higher. They have to pass those prices down to the consumer," said Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia, an online resource for investing, personal finance and market analysis.

Silver says their surveys show there is a breaking point for consumers, but it starts psychologically with just hearing about prices rising.

"A bacon, egg and cheese is a good staple product in New York City just to measure whether or not consumers have that willingness to spend things on the things that they don't necessarily need," he said. "When people start pulling back on that back on that, you know they're tightening their belts for real."

When does inflation go too far? When it takes too big a bite out of our favorite foods.