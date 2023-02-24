Watch CBS News
Local News

Looking for indoor fun to escape the cold? Time Out New York shares best weekend activities

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Indoor activities to escape the cold this weekend
Indoor activities to escape the cold this weekend 03:53

NEW YORK -- While the weekend weather is not looking great, we've got some unique activities you can do to break-up the winter blues and stay warm.

Rossilynne Culgan, the Things To Do editor at Time Out New York, shared her picks for the best weekend activities.

To learn more about Ping Pods, Great Jones Distillery, the New York Botanical Garden, Speakeasy Magick and much more, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 8:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.