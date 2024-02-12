Watch CBS News
Entertainment

New York City Indie Theatre Film Festival returns this week at a new home

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City Indie Theatre Film Festival returns at a new home
New York City Indie Theatre Film Festival returns at a new home 03:59

NEW YORK -- The New York City Indie Theatre Film Festival returns Thursday. Feb. 15 and runs through Sunday. 

Now in its eighth year, the premiere destination for independent theatre artists to screen their work has a new home for 2024. 

We spoke with Executive Director and programmer of the festival Marc Weitz and Producer and programmer Allyson Morgan about what to expect this year. 

They told us about the festival's new location and lineup, and what they are most looking forward to. 

Watch the full interview and click here for tickets and more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 10:11 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.