New York City Indie Theatre Film Festival returns this week at a new home

New York City Indie Theatre Film Festival returns at a new home

NEW YORK -- The New York City Indie Theatre Film Festival returns Thursday. Feb. 15 and runs through Sunday.

Now in its eighth year, the premiere destination for independent theatre artists to screen their work has a new home for 2024.

We spoke with Executive Director and programmer of the festival Marc Weitz and Producer and programmer Allyson Morgan about what to expect this year.

They told us about the festival's new location and lineup, and what they are most looking forward to.

Watch the full interview and click here for tickets and more information.