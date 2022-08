Several humpback whales spotted near New York City

NEW YORK -- About nine humpback whales were seen near New York City on Saturday.

A naturalist and research associate managed to capture some photos.

These photos and the photos above were taken by our Naturalist & Research Associate @ackerman_celia Celia Ackerman aboard the @APCruises on 8/13. #HumpbackWhales #NYC #RealHumpbacksOfNYC pic.twitter.com/vyjk9ZQWmA — Gotham Whale (@gothamwhale) August 14, 2022

The whales were not alone. Several dolphins were also spotted swimming near the whales.