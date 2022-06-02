Watch CBS News
Report: Mayor Eric Adams preparing to appoint "gun violence czar" to address epidemic

NEW YORK -- The New York Times reports Mayor Eric Adams is preparing to appoint a so-called "gun violence czar" to stem relentless shootings in New York City.

The Times reports the mayor is expected to name Andre T. Mitchell to the position. He's the founder of Man Up, a Brooklyn anti-violence group.

The exact duties of the gun violence czar remain unclear.

The Times reports the Adams administration has also considered declaring a state of emergency to combat the city's surge in shootings.

