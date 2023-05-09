New York City's Girl Scout Troop 6000 making a difference in city's shelter system

NEW YORK -- A New York City Girl Scout troop is making a difference in the city's shelter system.

Girl Scout Troop 6000 was founded for girls experiencing homelessness.

There were just six girls at first, but it's now grown to more than 2,500 women and girls across more than 20 shelters in the city.

Their cookie sales cover fees for girls to participate in trips, summer camps and other activities.

"This population of young women has seen incredibly traumatic events, so by them seeing us care for them so much and of course they're learning that I can give that back," said Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York.

Troop 6000 has inspired similar Girl Scout troops around the country.