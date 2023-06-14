Watch CBS News
New York City Gay Men's Chorus performing "Chasing Rainbows" this Pride Month in South Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Pride Month is a time for the LGBTQ+ community to be celebrated, seen and heard and for allies to show their support. 

This Friday is your chance to see the New York City Gay Men's Chorus put on an incredible concert, called "Chasing Rainbows," at the Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture in the South Bronx. 

CBS2 got a sneak peek as they rehearsed the new Kylie Minogue song, "Padam Padam."

Executive Director John Carrion and Artistic Director John Atorino joined us to talk about the meaning behind the title and share what other songs you can expect. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 10:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

