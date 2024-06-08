Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: A decent weekend ahead in NYC area with low amounts of rainfall

By Matthew Villafane

First Alert Forecast: 6/7/24 Nightly Weather in New York
First Alert Forecast: 6/7/24 Nightly Weather in New York 02:43

Friday was beautiful for most, and a nice comfortable night is ahead.

Friday night forecast

md-tonight-lows.png

Lows will dip into the 60s for the city, while most of the suburbs drop into the 50s, which is perfect for sleeping.

Saturday forecast

md-tomorrow-highs.png
A mostly sunny day is in store for Saturday, with humidity staying low and highs ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

jl-fa-beach-ii.png
A moderate risk of rip currents will be in place through Sunday for all ocean beaches in New York, while New Jersey beaches maintain a low risk.

Sunday forecast

md-futurelocal-graf.png
Showers return to the region on Sunday morning, but by the afternoon clear skies will return. Rainfall amounts are expected to be on the low side.

fa-weekend-forecast-right.png
Overall, it looks like a decent weekend.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 12:14 AM EDT

