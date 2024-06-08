First Alert Weather: A decent weekend ahead in NYC area with low amounts of rainfall

First Alert Forecast: 6/7/24 Nightly Weather in New York

Friday was beautiful for most, and a nice comfortable night is ahead.

Friday night forecast

Lows will dip into the 60s for the city, while most of the suburbs drop into the 50s, which is perfect for sleeping.

Saturday forecast

A mostly sunny day is in store for Saturday, with humidity staying low and highs ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

A moderate risk of rip currents will be in place through Sunday for all ocean beaches in New York, while New Jersey beaches maintain a low risk.

Sunday forecast

Showers return to the region on Sunday morning, but by the afternoon clear skies will return. Rainfall amounts are expected to be on the low side.

Overall, it looks like a decent weekend.