Graduation ceremony held for new class of first responders in New York City

153 new EMTs, 6 paramedics to join units throughout NYC
NEW YORK -- Monday was Graduation Day for a new class of first responders in New York.

Acting fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided at the graduation ceremony for 153 emergency medical technicians and six paramedics.

The EMTs have completed 13 weeks at the EMS academy, training in everything from CPR and medical trauma assessment to emergency childbirth.

The new EMTs and paramedics will be assigned to units throughout New York City.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 1:18 PM

