NYC Ferry announces new express route from Manhattan to the Rockaways

Changes coming to New York City Ferry fares

NEW YORK -- Getting to the Rockaways for a beach day is about to get easier.

New York City Ferry just announced a new express route.

Beachgoers will be picked up at Pier 11 and Wall Street in Manhattan and taken straight to the Rockaways for $8 per ticket.

The entire trip will take about 55 minutes.

The new Rockaway Rocket express route begins Saturday and will be offered on weekends and holidays only through Sept. 11.

