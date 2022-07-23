NYC Ferry announces new express route from Manhattan to the Rockaways
NEW YORK -- Getting to the Rockaways for a beach day is about to get easier.
New York City Ferry just announced a new express route.
Beachgoers will be picked up at Pier 11 and Wall Street in Manhattan and taken straight to the Rockaways for $8 per ticket.
The entire trip will take about 55 minutes.
The new Rockaway Rocket express route begins Saturday and will be offered on weekends and holidays only through Sept. 11.
For more information, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.